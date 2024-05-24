Ory Oathkeeper
Identity & Access Proxy for authenticating, authorizing & mutating HTTP requests
Ory Oathkeeper
Identity & Access Proxy for authenticating, authorizing & mutating HTTP requests
Ory Oathkeeper Description
Ory Oathkeeper is an open source cloud native Identity & Access Proxy (IAP) and Access Control Decision API written in Go. It operates as a reverse proxy or integrates with existing API gateways to authenticate, authorize, and mutate incoming HTTP(s) requests based on configurable access rules. The tool implements Zero Trust and BeyondCorp security models by controlling all incoming network traffic. It forwards authorized requests and rejects unauthorized ones according to defined rule sets. Access rules can be configured to specify upstream URLs, matching patterns, HTTP methods, and processing pipelines. Oathkeeper processes requests through three stages: authentication handlers verify identity, authorization handlers make access decisions, and mutators transform request data. The mutators can enrich requests with data from multiple sources and parse it into custom headers such as X-User-ID or JSON Web Tokens. The product offers multiple deployment options including open source self-hosted, Ory Enterprise License with support and optimized code, and Ory Network as a managed SaaS solution. It can be deployed on any infrastructure and integrates with various API gateways and proxy solutions. Configuration is managed through YAML files that define rules for matching URLs, authentication methods, authorization policies, and mutation strategies. The tool provides flexibility for implementing custom authentication workflows and granular access control policies across different user types including employees, partners, and customers.
Ory Oathkeeper FAQ
Common questions about Ory Oathkeeper including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Ory Oathkeeper is Identity & Access Proxy for authenticating, authorizing & mutating HTTP requests developed by Ory Corp. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with IAM, Zero Trust, Access Control.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox