Ory Oathkeeper Logo

Ory Oathkeeper

Identity & Access Proxy for authenticating, authorizing & mutating HTTP requests

IAM Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Ory Oathkeeper Description

Ory Oathkeeper is an open source cloud native Identity & Access Proxy (IAP) and Access Control Decision API written in Go. It operates as a reverse proxy or integrates with existing API gateways to authenticate, authorize, and mutate incoming HTTP(s) requests based on configurable access rules. The tool implements Zero Trust and BeyondCorp security models by controlling all incoming network traffic. It forwards authorized requests and rejects unauthorized ones according to defined rule sets. Access rules can be configured to specify upstream URLs, matching patterns, HTTP methods, and processing pipelines. Oathkeeper processes requests through three stages: authentication handlers verify identity, authorization handlers make access decisions, and mutators transform request data. The mutators can enrich requests with data from multiple sources and parse it into custom headers such as X-User-ID or JSON Web Tokens. The product offers multiple deployment options including open source self-hosted, Ory Enterprise License with support and optimized code, and Ory Network as a managed SaaS solution. It can be deployed on any infrastructure and integrates with various API gateways and proxy solutions. Configuration is managed through YAML files that define rules for matching URLs, authentication methods, authorization policies, and mutation strategies. The tool provides flexibility for implementing custom authentication workflows and granular access control policies across different user types including employees, partners, and customers.

Ory Oathkeeper FAQ

Common questions about Ory Oathkeeper including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Ory Oathkeeper is Identity & Access Proxy for authenticating, authorizing & mutating HTTP requests developed by Ory Corp. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with IAM, Zero Trust, Access Control.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox