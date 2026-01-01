GuidePoint Identity Governance & Administration Logo

GuidePoint Identity Governance & Administration

IGA assessment and implementation services for user access governance

GuidePoint Identity Governance & Administration Description

GuidePoint Identity Governance & Administration is a professional services offering that provides assessment, strategy, and implementation support for identity governance and administration programs. The service helps organizations automate user lifecycle processes and manage user permissions across multiple environments and locations. The assessment and strategy component evaluates the current state of identity and access management using key program attributes including business value drivers, architecture, compliance, operations, and user experience. This evaluation produces a solution blueprint based on current user access management and use cases, along with a strategic roadmap that addresses identified gaps. Implementation services use a blended waterfall and agile methodology to incrementally roll out IGA capabilities in phases. Initial phases typically focus on foundational capabilities such as authoritative source integration, birthright provisioning, and access certification. Subsequent phases expand these capabilities to integrate additional systems and applications. The service includes organizational change management support to drive user adoption and training for operational teams including help desk staff. A governance framework engages stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle to ensure alignment with organizational goals. The service aims to reduce total cost of ownership through process standardization and improve operational efficiency through automation of access permissions and user roles.

GuidePoint Identity Governance & Administration is IGA assessment and implementation services for user access governance developed by GuidePoint Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Automation.

