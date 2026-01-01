Soffid Digital Identity Management Logo

Unified digital identity management platform with IAM, PAM, and compliance tools

Soffid Digital Identity Management Description

Soffid Digital Identity Management is a unified platform that consolidates multiple identity and access management capabilities into a single solution. The platform provides identity governance and administration (IGA) for streamlined identity and permissions management, privileged access management (PAM) for protecting critical organizational assets, and access management (AM) for centralized access control. The solution includes a password manager for secure credential management and identity analytics capabilities for monitoring and analyzing identity-related activities to prevent security risks. It offers identity risk and compliance (IRC) functionality to support proactive security measures and regulatory compliance requirements. The platform is designed to centralize identity management operations, bringing together various identity security tools and processes. It addresses access control, permission management, privileged account security, and compliance monitoring within a single interface. The solution aims to simplify identity security operations while maintaining control over digital identities across the organization.

Soffid Digital Identity Management is Unified digital identity management platform with IAM, PAM, and compliance tools developed by Soffid. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Compliance.

