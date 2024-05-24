Ploy AI Native
AI-powered identity governance platform for automated access management
Ploy AI Native
AI-powered identity governance platform for automated access management
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Ploy AI Native is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Ploy AI Native Description
Ploy AI Native is an identity governance and administration platform that uses artificial intelligence to automate identity and access management processes. The platform includes Luna, an AI agent that performs autonomous identity governance tasks. The system provides visibility across identities, applications, resources, access paths, and shadow IT within an organization. It discovers and monitors all identity-related assets automatically. Access review functionality transforms manual compliance processes by analyzing permissions across the technology stack and generating audit-ready results. The platform supports SOC 2, ISO 27001, and SOX compliance requirements with automated evidence generation and remediation tracking. The platform automates employee lifecycle management through joiner-mover-leaver (JML) workflows, dynamic role-based provisioning, and just-in-time access controls. Access provisioning adjusts automatically based on role changes. Security monitoring capabilities include continuous identity monitoring, detection of risky access patterns, identification of orphaned accounts and terminated users, and automated policy enforcement. The system identifies stale access and excessive privileged permissions. Access requests can be submitted through Slack or Chrome integrations. The platform includes one-click integrations and automated setup for deployment.
Ploy AI Native FAQ
Common questions about Ploy AI Native including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Ploy AI Native is AI-powered identity governance platform for automated access management developed by Ploy. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Access Management.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership