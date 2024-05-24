Ploy AI Native Description

Ploy AI Native is an identity governance and administration platform that uses artificial intelligence to automate identity and access management processes. The platform includes Luna, an AI agent that performs autonomous identity governance tasks. The system provides visibility across identities, applications, resources, access paths, and shadow IT within an organization. It discovers and monitors all identity-related assets automatically. Access review functionality transforms manual compliance processes by analyzing permissions across the technology stack and generating audit-ready results. The platform supports SOC 2, ISO 27001, and SOX compliance requirements with automated evidence generation and remediation tracking. The platform automates employee lifecycle management through joiner-mover-leaver (JML) workflows, dynamic role-based provisioning, and just-in-time access controls. Access provisioning adjusts automatically based on role changes. Security monitoring capabilities include continuous identity monitoring, detection of risky access patterns, identification of orphaned accounts and terminated users, and automated policy enforcement. The system identifies stale access and excessive privileged permissions. Access requests can be submitted through Slack or Chrome integrations. The platform includes one-click integrations and automated setup for deployment.