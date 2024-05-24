Evidian Orbion - Identity as-a-Service Description

Evidian Orbion is a SaaS-based identity and access management solution that provides organizations with identity-driven security capabilities. The platform delivers identity lifecycle management, access control, and authentication services through a cloud-native architecture. The solution offers two main product tiers: Orbion Access, which focuses on controlling access to cloud applications, and Orbion Access & Governance, which adds identity governance and user rights management capabilities. Both offerings are delivered as ready-to-use services with subscription-based pricing. Orbion includes multifactor authentication, single sign-on functionality, and identity federation capabilities. The platform supports integration with Microsoft Entra ID through external authentication methods. Organizations can configure user rights and manage access to applications through a centralized interface. The solution addresses identity and access challenges related to infrastructure modernization, regulatory compliance, and Zero Trust implementation. It provides analytics, reporting dashboards, and automation features for identity management processes. The platform is designed to support organizations managing SaaS portfolios and cloud-centric data protection models. Orbion operates on an evergreen service model where security updates and new features are automatically deployed. The solution includes a free trial option and supports organizations across multiple industries seeking to replace legacy IAM systems with cloud-based alternatives.