Ilantus AiA Application Onboarding Tool Description

Ilantus AiA Application Onboarding Tool is designed to automate and streamline the application onboarding process for Identity and Access Management (IAM) implementations. The tool addresses challenges associated with manual application onboarding by providing standardized templates and workflows for gathering application requirements. The solution operates through a campaign-based approach where application owners are assigned to submit required information. It supports dynamic draft submissions that allow application owners to submit and revise data through a structured process. The tool includes automated review and validation cycles that can request additional information when needed to ensure data completeness and accuracy. Once data is finalized, it flows into development and production environments to complete the onboarding process. The tool is positioned to reduce manual effort in application onboarding by up to 70% and decrease information collection time by up to 60%. It aims to minimize clarification cycles between application teams and IAM teams while reducing overall project timelines. The interface is designed to facilitate collaboration between cross-functional teams involved in IAM implementations, including application owners, IAM engineers, and development teams.