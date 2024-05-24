Ubisecure Identity Platform Description

Ubisecure Identity Platform is an identity and access management solution designed for customer identity and access management (CIAM) and business-to-business (B2B) identity scenarios. The platform addresses identity management requirements for organizations managing external user identities including customers, partners, and business users. The platform supports progressive profiling capabilities for customer identity management, allowing organizations to collect user information incrementally over time. It provides B2B IAM functionality to manage complex organizational relationships and hierarchies between business partners. The solution offers flexible deployment options including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid cloud configurations. The hybrid cloud approach enables organizations to maintain data storage flexibility, which is relevant for regulated industries such as healthcare where data residency requirements may apply. The platform supports reusable strong identity mechanisms, allowing users to leverage verified identity credentials across multiple services and applications. This includes integration with European digital identity frameworks and strong authentication methods. Ubisecure Identity Platform emphasizes extensibility and interoperability, enabling customization and integration with existing enterprise systems. The platform is designed to support multi-tenant architectures and can be deployed across different infrastructure environments based on organizational requirements.