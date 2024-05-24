Ory B2B IAM Description

Ory B2B IAM is an identity and access management solution designed for business-to-business environments. The platform addresses partner collaboration through self-service onboarding capabilities that allow business partners to configure their access through a guided interface. The system supports multiple authentication methods including social logins, passkeys, SSO, passwordless authentication, WebAuthn, and adaptive authentication. It implements granular permission controls based on least-privilege access principles with flexible policy management that can be configured without modifying application code. The platform uses a headless, API-first architecture that decouples the user interface from backend services. This approach enables developers to build custom interfaces across different platforms while maintaining centralized authentication and authorization logic. Ory B2B IAM includes global database replication for multi-region deployments, maintaining data consistency across geographic locations while supporting compliance requirements. The system provides a unified administration interface for managing partner access across all regions. The platform offers multiple deployment options including open source self-hosted, enterprise license (OEL) for on-premises installations, and a managed SaaS offering called Ory Network. Organizations can transition between deployment models as requirements evolve. The underlying architecture consists of modular components including Ory Hydra (OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect server), Ory Kratos (user management), Ory Polis (SAML to OpenID Connect bridge with Directory Sync), Ory Oathkeeper (Identity and Access Proxy), and Ory Keto (authorization server based on Google Zanzibar principles).