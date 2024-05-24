Aquera AlertOps Connector Logo

Aquera AlertOps Connector

by Aquera

Identity mgmt connector for AlertOps user provisioning, SSO, and governance

IAM Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SsoSingle Sign OnAws
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Aquera AlertOps Connector Description

The Aquera AlertOps Connector is an identity management integration solution that enables organizations to manage user accounts and identities within the AlertOps platform. The connector operates through the Aquera SCIM Provisioning Gateway, a SOC 2 Type II audited service hosted on Amazon Web Services. The connector supports three primary use cases for identity management: Single Sign-On capabilities include SSO dashboard synchronization with manually created accounts, synchronization of randomly generated passwords from IAM systems when Secure Web Authorization (SWA) is used, and password reset synchronization for SWA or thick client scenarios. Identity Governance features provide aggregation of governance data for compliance analysis, including rogue account detection and user activity monitoring capabilities. Identity Lifecycle Management functions enable provisioning of new user accounts, updating user account information, and deactivation or deletion of users with account cleanup processes. The connector is designed to integrate with any identity management platform and supports the full range of identity management integration use cases. Organizations can deploy individual use cases based on priority and add additional capabilities using the same connector as requirements evolve.

Aquera AlertOps Connector FAQ

Common questions about Aquera AlertOps Connector including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Aquera AlertOps Connector is Identity mgmt connector for AlertOps user provisioning, SSO, and governance developed by Aquera. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with SSO, Single Sign On, AWS.

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