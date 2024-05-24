Optimal IdM Cloud-Hosted Virtual Identity Server Logo

Optimal IdM Cloud-Hosted Virtual Identity Server

by Optimal IdM

Cloud-hosted virtual directory server for unified identity data access

IAM Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Active DirectoryMicrosoft
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Optimal IdM Cloud-Hosted Virtual Identity Server Description

Optimal IdM Cloud-Hosted Virtual Identity Server (VIS) is a virtual directory solution that provides a unified view of identity data from multiple directory sources. The product operates as a universal directory that aggregates data from various LDAP directories and SQL databases in real-time without requiring data duplication or object replication. The VIS functions as an abstraction layer between applications and backend directory stores, allowing applications to connect via LDAP protocol while the VIS handles data retrieval from multiple sources. It supports joining multiple directories in real-time and presents the aggregated data as a single LDAP directory to calling applications. The solution is built on Microsoft .NET managed code and integrates with Microsoft-based infrastructure. It supports LDAP V3 with SSL and non-SSL connections, including basic authentication, NTLM, and Kerberos. The product also provides RESTful and PowerShell interfaces along with extensible APIs. Key capabilities include virtual schema management that allows custom schema application without extending Active Directory schema, virtual dynamic groups with members from multiple domains or forests without forest trusts, and schema aggregation across multiple AD forests. The system includes connection pooling and supports failover and load balancing for scalability. The cloud-hosted deployment model eliminates on-premises hosting requirements, with infrastructure management handled by the provider. The solution provides audit and compliance features through tracking and reporting stored in SQL Server databases, including visibility into user login activity and data changes.

Optimal IdM Cloud-Hosted Virtual Identity Server FAQ

Common questions about Optimal IdM Cloud-Hosted Virtual Identity Server including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Optimal IdM Cloud-Hosted Virtual Identity Server is Cloud-hosted virtual directory server for unified identity data access developed by Optimal IdM. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Microsoft.

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