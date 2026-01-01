Ilantus rAnalyze Logo

Ilantus rAnalyze

Role mining & access rights analysis tool for IAM governance & compliance

IAM
Commercial
Ilantus rAnalyze Description

Ilantus rAnalyze is a role mining and access rights analysis tool designed to manage user roles, groups, and permissions across multiple applications and systems. The tool aggregates and analyzes user access data to identify patterns in access rights, detect redundant roles, and uncover toxic combinations of permissions. The solution performs role mining by examining existing user permissions and systematically identifying overlaps and security risks. It incorporates organizational hierarchy and business rules into role engineering to align roles with operational requirements. The tool optimizes role structures by eliminating unnecessary overlaps and enforcing the principle of least privilege. rAnalyze provides enterprise-wide visibility into user privileges and access patterns, enabling organizations to identify access anomalies and maintain governance. It automates role definition, monitoring, and optimization processes to support compliance verification and audit preparation. The tool bridges IT and business teams through a collaborative governance framework for unified role management. The solution addresses compliance risks and security vulnerabilities associated with managing user roles across multiple systems. It supports audit-ready reporting and helps organizations reduce unauthorized access risks by aligning roles with security policies and regulatory standards.

Ilantus rAnalyze is Role mining & access rights analysis tool for IAM governance & compliance developed by Ilantus. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Audit.

