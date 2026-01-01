Veza NHI Security Logo

Veza NHI Security

Platform for managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise systems

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Veza NHI Security Description

Veza NHI Security is a platform designed to manage and secure non-human identities (NHIs) across enterprise environments. The product provides discovery and inventory capabilities for service accounts, keys, secrets, and various NHI types including AWS Lambdas, Databricks service principals, Azure AD enterprise apps, Github deploy keys, and local accounts. The platform supports over 90 different types of NHI entities across its integrations, with plans to expand to over 120 NHI entities. It offers detection capabilities using out-of-the-box rules from 40+ integrations spanning SaaS, cloud, on-premises, and custom applications, with support for over 300 integrations total. Key capabilities include assigning ownership to NHIs with lifecycle management linked to human identities, including alerts when owners leave or change roles within the organization. The platform allows customization of NHI detection based on naming conventions or attribute combinations specific to each environment. The product includes over 100 pre-built intelligence reports and dashboards that can be customized to focus on specific areas of concern. It identifies security risks such as dormant NHI accounts, expired credentials, over-permissioned accounts, and unknown access paths to sensitive data and privileged actions. Veza NHI Security addresses compliance requirements by enabling teams to monitor key rotation practices and enforce least privilege principles for non-human identities. The platform operates on a unified architecture that manages both human and non-human identities together.

Veza NHI Security FAQ

Common questions about Veza NHI Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Veza NHI Security is Platform for managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise systems developed by Veza Technologies. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Cloud Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →