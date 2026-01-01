Veza NHI Security Description

Veza NHI Security is a platform designed to manage and secure non-human identities (NHIs) across enterprise environments. The product provides discovery and inventory capabilities for service accounts, keys, secrets, and various NHI types including AWS Lambdas, Databricks service principals, Azure AD enterprise apps, Github deploy keys, and local accounts. The platform supports over 90 different types of NHI entities across its integrations, with plans to expand to over 120 NHI entities. It offers detection capabilities using out-of-the-box rules from 40+ integrations spanning SaaS, cloud, on-premises, and custom applications, with support for over 300 integrations total. Key capabilities include assigning ownership to NHIs with lifecycle management linked to human identities, including alerts when owners leave or change roles within the organization. The platform allows customization of NHI detection based on naming conventions or attribute combinations specific to each environment. The product includes over 100 pre-built intelligence reports and dashboards that can be customized to focus on specific areas of concern. It identifies security risks such as dormant NHI accounts, expired credentials, over-permissioned accounts, and unknown access paths to sensitive data and privileged actions. Veza NHI Security addresses compliance requirements by enabling teams to monitor key rotation practices and enforce least privilege principles for non-human identities. The platform operates on a unified architecture that manages both human and non-human identities together.