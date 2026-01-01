Plerion Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management
Plerion Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) is a component of the Plerion cloud security platform that focuses on managing identities, permissions, and access controls across cloud environments. The product provides visibility into who has access to what resources by listing every identity, resource, and IAM policy within cloud infrastructure. The tool identifies over-privileged identities and resources that may have excessive permissions, flagging potential security risks. It tracks third-party access to cloud environments, including CI/CD pipelines and monitoring tools, labeling where external parties can access the environment. The CIEM functionality helps organizations limit the blast radius of potential attacks by controlling how attackers could move laterally through compromised identities and trust relationships. It supports compliance demonstration by providing auditors with detailed access information. The product is part of a broader Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that includes additional capabilities such as Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), attack path analysis, Kubernetes security, asset inventory, breach detection, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), code security, and compliance management.
