Tuebora JML Agent

IGA agent for automating JML workflows with AI-driven provisioning

IAM
Commercial
Tuebora JML Agent Description

Tuebora JML Agent is an Identity Governance and Administration component that automates Joiner-Mover-Leaver workflows for organizations. The agent handles user provisioning, modification, and deprovisioning based on role changes and organizational policies. The product uses machine learning algorithms to analyze access patterns and develop birthright provisioning policies. It automatically assigns baseline access rights tailored to roles and responsibilities during onboarding. The agent synchronizes data between authoritative and non-authoritative sources and supports JML rule configuration for contractors. The solution provides automated access management that dynamically provisions, modifies, or revokes access based on real-time role changes. It generates natural language reports that summarize access changes and their impact on business operations. The agent is part of Tuebora's broader IGA platform and integrates with the stimul8.ai Studio for custom agent development. Organizations can customize out-of-the-box agents or develop new agents using the stimul8.ai platform. The product supports various applications, systems, and directories including AWS, Salesforce, GCP, Azure AD, and Active Directory.

Tuebora JML Agent is IGA agent for automating JML workflows with AI-driven provisioning developed by Tuebora Inc.. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Access Management.

