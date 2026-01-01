Veza Separation of Duties Logo

Veza Separation of Duties

Detects and mitigates separation of duties violations across platforms.

IAM
Commercial
Veza Separation of Duties Description

Veza Separation of Duties is an identity governance solution that identifies and addresses separation of duties (SoD) violations and toxic combinations across multiple platforms and applications. The product monitors access privileges to prevent scenarios where single individuals hold conflicting permissions that could enable fraud or errors. The solution provides pre-built SoD rule sets for common violation patterns and supports automated policy enforcement with continuous monitoring. When violations are detected, the system can generate alerts and enable remediation actions including user access reviews and mitigating controls directly within the platform. The product supports cross-application controls spanning over 300 applications in Veza's catalog, with options for custom or in-house developed applications. It generates compliance reports to support audit processes and regulatory requirements such as SOX and SOC 1. Advanced Access Intelligence features include role mining, role definition, and role recommendation capabilities for implementing least privilege access controls. The Access Hub provides visibility into user entitlements, team responsibilities, and access reviews. The SoD management functionality includes detection, auditability, and remediation capabilities for addressing access risks.

Veza Separation of Duties FAQ

Common questions about Veza Separation of Duties including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Veza Separation of Duties is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Audit, Compliance.

