Axonius Continuous Identity Discovery Description

Axonius Continuous Identity Discovery provides visibility and management capabilities for identity operations across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The platform discovers and tracks human and machine/non-human identities by integrating bi-directionally with downstream systems and applications. The solution synchronizes accounts, roles, policies, entitlements, permission sets, and resources from connected systems. It maintains a continuous inventory of identity artifacts across the organization's infrastructure. The platform includes identity lifecycle management functionality for joiner, mover, and leaver scenarios. Changes made through the platform cascade across connected systems and applications, with policy enforcement applied consistently. Identity governance capabilities enable organizations to analyze permissions and entitlements. The system identifies unused or excessive access rights and supports access certification workflows. It tracks identity-related risks and provides visibility into access patterns. The platform aggregates identity data from multiple sources into a unified view. Organizations can query and report on identity information across their entire environment. The system supports automated workflows and policy-based actions for identity management tasks.