AI-powered access request management agent for IGA with RLHF capabilities

IAM
Commercial
Tuebora Access Requests Description

Tuebora Access Requests is an Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) agent that automates access request processes using Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF). The agent allows users to define access request workflows in natural language, interprets the intent, and provides recommendations before automating the provisioning process. The product processes access requests for applications, systems, and data with minimal manual intervention. It analyzes each request against governance rules and compliance standards to ensure secure access decisions. The agent evaluates risk, identifies anomalies, and makes role-based recommendations based on user behavior, past actions, and organizational policies. The solution implements adaptive role assignment to maintain least-privilege access based on real-time needs and responsibilities. It is part of Tuebora's broader IGA platform and can be customized using the stimul8.ai Studio for developing custom agents and workflows. The product is recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration. It supports integration with various applications, systems, and directories including AWS, Salesforce, GCP, Azure AD, and Active Directory.

Tuebora Access Requests FAQ

