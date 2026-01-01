Ilantus Identity Management Solutions Description

Ilantus Identity Management Solutions provides Identity and Access Management (IAM) services and solutions focused on Zero Trust security architecture. The company offers identity-centric cybersecurity services that manage and safeguard digital identities while preventing unauthorized access to enterprise networks and applications. The platform includes several IAM solution accelerators designed to streamline implementation and operations: AiA Application Onboarding Tool automates enterprise application integration, reducing data gathering time and onboarding overhead through automated data curation and compilation. iAudit Tool automates the review and certification of user access across applications through policy-driven assessments to ensure compliance. iDash Monitoring Tool provides interactive data visualization leveraging AI/ML for IAM reporting and dashboard capabilities. rAnalyze offers role management lifecycle solutions, expediting assessment of user permissions and auditing for access rights exceptions. iTDR (Identity Threat Detection and Response) provides real-time visibility into user activities and conducts behavioral analysis to identify potential security risks. The company partners with major IAM vendors including Saviynt, CyberArk, IBM, Delinea, BeyondTrust, 1KOSMOS, Acalvio, and Veza to deliver comprehensive identity management services. Ilantus holds various security certifications and focuses on closing security gaps while maintaining compliance across devices, users, networks, access, and identities.