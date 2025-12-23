SecurEnds Unified Identity Platform Logo

SecurEnds Unified Identity Platform is an identity governance and administration solution that centralizes identity management, automates lifecycle events, and streamlines compliance audits. The platform provides user access reviews for human and non-human identities, enabling managers and application owners to conduct single and hierarchical access reviews across employees, vendors, contractors, and service accounts. The platform includes segregation of duties (SoD) capabilities with policy builder functionality to define and enforce SoD policies across multiple applications, violation reporting, and automated compliance alerts. Identity analytics features include MindMap layouts that provide user-centric, application-centric, and entitlement-centric views to track access, identify orphaned accounts, and mitigate privilege creep. Access request management supports standard self-service access requests, just-in-time (JIT) access for temporary time-bound permissions, and access request templates for role-based provisioning. The platform offers entitlement management to enforce least-privilege principles and eliminate security gaps. SecurEnds provides integration capabilities through pre-built connectors for directories, cloud services, HR systems, and collaboration tools, along with Flex Connectors for custom applications using database queries, SFTP, and API-based mappings. RPA-based connectors enable integration with legacy systems lacking direct API access. Additional modules include privileged access management, AI security (Nexus AI Security), cloud security and compliance (CSPM for Azure and AWS), API security, email security, vendor risk management (TPRM), and governance risk and compliance (GRC) capabilities.

