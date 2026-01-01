Ilantus Managed Identity Operation Description

Ilantus Managed Identity Operation is a managed service that provides identity and access management operations support. The service operates on a Zero Trust security framework and delivers identity management infrastructure support. The service includes application onboarding capabilities through an automation platform called AiA, which coordinates information gathering and provisioning processes. A connector development factory component manages access to roles and permissions across different systems, integrating data, applications, cloud services, and on-premises environments. IAM Operations Support Services provides L2 and L3 level support, software maintenance, and continuous development for IAM infrastructures. The service offers Digital Identity as a Service (IDaaS), which includes access management, identity governance, identity administration, privileged account management, and identity analytics capabilities. Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) functionality detects identity misconfigurations, implements identity hygiene practices, and quantifies identity risks. The service includes performance tuning and monitoring to maintain IAM system efficiency. Support is provided on a 24/7 basis with the goal of maintaining high availability. The service manages user provisioning and de-provisioning processes, implements controls on privileged accounts, and provides audit support for compliance with industry standards.