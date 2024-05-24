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Zluri Self-service Access Requests

by Zluri

Self-service access request automation platform with Slack integration

IAM Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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Zluri Self-service Access Requests Description

Zluri Self-service Access Requests is an access management platform that automates application access request and approval workflows. The platform enables employees to submit access requests through Slack or a centralized app catalog, with real-time status tracking throughout the approval process. The system supports policy-driven approvals with customizable multi-step workflows that can auto-approve or reject requests based on risk levels and user roles. Administrators can configure no-code policies to enforce compliance requirements and access controls. The platform integrates with ITSM tools to automatically provision user access from ITSM approvals and convert manual tasks to ITSM tickets. After manager approval, automated provisioning workflows deploy application access directly from the console. Access security features include time-bound access grants with automatic revocation when permissions are no longer needed. The system maintains detailed audit logs that can be exported for compliance reviews and security audits. The platform provides a self-service app catalog where employees can request and track access to applications. Administrators can collaborate with managers to review and approve requests within the platform interface.

Zluri Self-service Access Requests FAQ

Common questions about Zluri Self-service Access Requests including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zluri Self-service Access Requests is Self-service access request automation platform with Slack integration developed by Zluri. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

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