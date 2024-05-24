Identity Automation RapidIdentity Lifecycle Description

RapidIdentity Lifecycle is an identity lifecycle management platform designed for educational institutions. The product manages provisioning, deprovisioning, account changes, credential monitoring, and access management for students, staff, partners, and vendors. The platform includes FusionID, a master data management feature that synchronizes identity data across multiple systems, campuses, and departments. It automates user account creation and management throughout the complete lifecycle. The product provides automated provisioning and deprovisioning capabilities, supporting Just-in-Time (JIT) provisioning, SAML, and OIDC standards. It includes sponsored account management for temporary access needs such as contractors and third parties. Access control is managed through role-based and attribute-based provisioning policies with granular role and group management. The platform automatically assigns users to appropriate groups based on defined policies. End-user self-service capabilities include password resets and account claims. Delegated administration allows business managers and asset owners to handle account creation, role and group assignments, and access requests. The platform includes Privileged Access Management functionality with automated workflows for granting elevated permissions, real-time monitoring, and audit trails for compliance requirements.