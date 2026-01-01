SailPoint Machine Identity Security Description

SailPoint Machine Identity Security is an identity governance solution focused on non-human identities (NHIs) including service accounts, bots, RPAs, and APIs. The product addresses the challenge of machine accounts that are often created outside formal provisioning processes, lack clear ownership, and are rarely reviewed after creation. The solution provides automated discovery capabilities to identify machine accounts across environments including Active Directory, cloud platforms, and applications. It uses AI-powered classification to categorize discovered machine identities and expose accounts that may be orphaned, over-permissioned, or unknown. The platform enables organizations to assign ownership to machine identities with support for single or multiple owners and succession planning. It integrates governance workflows for certifications and approvals to ensure accountability. Machine Identity Security includes access certification capabilities that bring machine accounts into recurring review campaigns. Organizations can highlight high-risk entitlements, identify orphaned accounts, and reduce exposure from outdated permissions. The solution automates lifecycle controls to ensure proper management of each machine account. The product operates as an add-on to SailPoint Identity Security Cloud, providing unified management of both human and non-human identities within a single platform and user interface.