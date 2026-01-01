SailPoint Machine Identity Security Logo

SailPoint Machine Identity Security

Governs and secures non-human identities like service accounts, bots, and RPAs

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SailPoint Machine Identity Security Description

SailPoint Machine Identity Security is an identity governance solution focused on non-human identities (NHIs) including service accounts, bots, RPAs, and APIs. The product addresses the challenge of machine accounts that are often created outside formal provisioning processes, lack clear ownership, and are rarely reviewed after creation. The solution provides automated discovery capabilities to identify machine accounts across environments including Active Directory, cloud platforms, and applications. It uses AI-powered classification to categorize discovered machine identities and expose accounts that may be orphaned, over-permissioned, or unknown. The platform enables organizations to assign ownership to machine identities with support for single or multiple owners and succession planning. It integrates governance workflows for certifications and approvals to ensure accountability. Machine Identity Security includes access certification capabilities that bring machine accounts into recurring review campaigns. Organizations can highlight high-risk entitlements, identify orphaned accounts, and reduce exposure from outdated permissions. The solution automates lifecycle controls to ensure proper management of each machine account. The product operates as an add-on to SailPoint Identity Security Cloud, providing unified management of both human and non-human identities within a single platform and user interface.

SailPoint Machine Identity Security FAQ

Common questions about SailPoint Machine Identity Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SailPoint Machine Identity Security is Governs and secures non-human identities like service accounts, bots, and RPAs developed by SailPoint. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, IAM.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →