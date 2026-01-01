Clarity 10-Minute Access Reviews
Clarity 10-Minute Access Reviews

Automated user access review platform with risk scoring and nested access visibility
Clarity 10-Minute Access Reviews Description
Clarity 10-Minute Access Reviews is an identity governance platform designed to streamline user access review processes. The platform provides centralized access certifications that display nested access relationships, risk scores, grant dates, and last use information to help reviewers make informed decisions. The solution includes Separation of Duties (SoD) access review capabilities that identify conflicts across identities, groups, and entitlements. It automatically discovers nested groups across domains and trusts, mapping parent-child access relationships to identify over-provisioned access. The platform uses a patented machine learning model to rank and prioritize access items by risk level, displaying highest-risk items first to improve review efficiency. This helps organizations process large volumes of access items while reducing errors and maintaining compliance. Clarity generates auditor-ready data exports for compliance controls, including reports on expiring access, additions, orphaned accounts, and entitlement removals. The platform aims to reduce audit preparation time by providing comprehensive evidence of access review completeness and accuracy. The solution is designed to address common user access review challenges such as rubberstamping, manual processes, and lengthy review cycles. It provides visibility into access relationships and risk context to support more thorough and efficient access certification processes.
