Identity Security Posture Management platform for identity risk detection

IAM Commercial
Saviynt ISPM (Identity Security Posture Management) is a platform designed to manage and secure identity-related risks across enterprise environments. The product provides visibility into identities, access rights, and assets through discovery and inventory capabilities. The platform focuses on identity data hygiene and governance by maintaining complete and accurate identity records. It detects identity and access risks through correlation between identities, access permissions, and resources. The system includes risk prioritization capabilities to help organizations focus remediation efforts on the most critical issues. ISPM operates as part of a broader identity security platform that includes Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM), Application Identity Security, and Non-Human Identity management. The product supports both cloud-based and on-premises environments. The platform provides audit readiness features and supports regulatory compliance requirements. It includes self-service capabilities to reduce dependence on technical resources for identity security operations. The system aims to reduce the identity attack surface through comprehensive visibility and risk detection. ISPM integrates with the broader Saviynt Identity Cloud platform to provide centralized identity security management across the organization.

Saviynt ISPM is Identity Security Posture Management platform for identity risk detection developed by Saviynt. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Identity And Access Management, Risk Assessment, Governance.

