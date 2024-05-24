Identity Automation Product Description

Identity Automation provides identity governance and administration capabilities for organizations. Based on the product URL reference to "rapididentity-governance," the solution focuses on managing user identities and access rights across enterprise systems. The product addresses identity lifecycle management requirements including user provisioning, access certification, and policy enforcement. It enables organizations to automate identity-related processes and maintain compliance with regulatory requirements. The solution is designed to help organizations manage user access across multiple systems and applications. It provides capabilities for identity administration, access governance, and compliance reporting. Identity Automation's product serves organizations that need to manage user identities, control access to resources, and demonstrate compliance with security policies and regulations. The platform aims to reduce manual identity management tasks through automation. Note: The specific product page was not accessible, limiting detailed feature information. This description is based on the product name, company focus, and URL structure indicating an identity governance solution.