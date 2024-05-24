Evidian DirX Description

Evidian DirX is an Identity and Access Management product suite that provides identity governance and administration, directory services, web access management, single sign-on, and identity federation capabilities. The suite is designed for on-premise, managed, or cloud-based deployment models. DirX Identity serves as the core component, offering lifecycle management for users and roles, cross-platform provisioning, role-based access control with role hierarchies and separation of duties controls, access certification, password management, and metadirectory functionality. The product includes web-based self-service functions, delegated administration, request workflows, and auditing and reporting capabilities. The suite provides RESTful interfaces and web services for integration with IT Service Management systems and other enterprise solutions. It includes connectors for heterogeneous environments and supports integration with cloud solutions, ERP systems, and vertical applications across healthcare, physical access, smartcards, and unified communications. DirX supports automated provisioning through rule-based and role-based management approaches. The product includes data management capabilities for identity consolidation and maintenance. High availability and scalability options are available for business-critical deployments. The suite has been deployed across multiple industries including public sector, healthcare, financial services, and power engineering for over fifteen years.