BAAR Technologies IGA for Oracle Applications Cloud Description

BAAR Technologies IGA for Oracle Applications Cloud is an Identity Governance and Administration solution designed specifically for Oracle Applications Cloud environments. The product provides user administration and access management capabilities to automate user identity and security administration tasks within Oracle ERP systems. The solution includes user access review functionality that enables role-based or manager-based reviews with workflow-driven processes. It supports closed-loop remediation, allowing administrators to revoke user roles based on access review decisions. The platform can be extended for enterprise-wide user access reviews through pre-built connectors. The product offers segregation of duties analysis with pre-built or custom rules to identify SoD conflicts and sensitive access. It includes a customizable access-privilege map for fine-tuning SoD rules based on analysis results. Security monitoring capabilities include login pattern analysis to identify anomalies and potential security events, as well as auditing of key security events such as security role modifications. User administration features include automated provisioning through ITSM tool integration, user profile reporting for 360-degree views of ERP security profiles, and the ability to create person records. The solution supports backup and creation of test, service, and administrative accounts using Excel templates, and can automate post-POD refresh user and security administration tasks.