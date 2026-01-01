BAAR Technologies IGA for Oracle Applications Cloud Logo

BAAR Technologies IGA for Oracle Applications Cloud

IGA solution pre-integrated with Oracle Applications Cloud for ERP access

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

BAAR Technologies IGA for Oracle Applications Cloud Description

BAAR Technologies IGA for Oracle Applications Cloud is an Identity Governance and Administration solution designed specifically for Oracle Applications Cloud environments. The product provides user administration and access management capabilities to automate user identity and security administration tasks within Oracle ERP systems. The solution includes user access review functionality that enables role-based or manager-based reviews with workflow-driven processes. It supports closed-loop remediation, allowing administrators to revoke user roles based on access review decisions. The platform can be extended for enterprise-wide user access reviews through pre-built connectors. The product offers segregation of duties analysis with pre-built or custom rules to identify SoD conflicts and sensitive access. It includes a customizable access-privilege map for fine-tuning SoD rules based on analysis results. Security monitoring capabilities include login pattern analysis to identify anomalies and potential security events, as well as auditing of key security events such as security role modifications. User administration features include automated provisioning through ITSM tool integration, user profile reporting for 360-degree views of ERP security profiles, and the ability to create person records. The solution supports backup and creation of test, service, and administrative accounts using Excel templates, and can automate post-POD refresh user and security administration tasks.

BAAR Technologies IGA for Oracle Applications Cloud FAQ

Common questions about BAAR Technologies IGA for Oracle Applications Cloud including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

BAAR Technologies IGA for Oracle Applications Cloud is IGA solution pre-integrated with Oracle Applications Cloud for ERP access developed by BAAR Technologies. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Anomaly Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →