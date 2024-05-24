ID North Identity Security Description

ID North is a Nordic-based identity and access management (IAM) consulting firm that provides identity security solutions and services to organizations. The company specializes in helping organizations design, implement, and manage identity security infrastructure through a combination of consulting services and technology partnerships. The company offers four main service areas: implementation services for deploying identity security solutions, operational services where consultants manage the entire identity security function, product advisory for selecting and deploying IAM technologies, and strategic advisory for identity security decision-making. ID North employs a "Governance first" methodology that emphasizes structured approaches to identity projects. The company focuses on securing digital identities, managing user permissions and access controls, and providing protection against identity-based cyberattacks. The firm operates in the Nordic region with offices serving customers across multiple countries. ID North positions itself as part of Allurity, a group of four companies. The company works with organizations in banking, healthcare, insurance, and other regulated industries that require compliance with data protection and security regulations. Services include identity governance implementation, access management process design, regulatory compliance support, and ongoing management of IAM infrastructure. The company provides both project-based implementation work and managed services for continuous identity security operations.