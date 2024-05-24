ID North Identity Security Logo

ID North Identity Security

IAM consulting and identity security solutions provider for Nordic organizations

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if ID North Identity Security is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

ID North Identity Security Description

ID North is a Nordic-based identity and access management (IAM) consulting firm that provides identity security solutions and services to organizations. The company specializes in helping organizations design, implement, and manage identity security infrastructure through a combination of consulting services and technology partnerships. The company offers four main service areas: implementation services for deploying identity security solutions, operational services where consultants manage the entire identity security function, product advisory for selecting and deploying IAM technologies, and strategic advisory for identity security decision-making. ID North employs a "Governance first" methodology that emphasizes structured approaches to identity projects. The company focuses on securing digital identities, managing user permissions and access controls, and providing protection against identity-based cyberattacks. The firm operates in the Nordic region with offices serving customers across multiple countries. ID North positions itself as part of Allurity, a group of four companies. The company works with organizations in banking, healthcare, insurance, and other regulated industries that require compliance with data protection and security regulations. Services include identity governance implementation, access management process design, regulatory compliance support, and ongoing management of IAM infrastructure. The company provides both project-based implementation work and managed services for continuous identity security operations.

ID North Identity Security FAQ

Common questions about ID North Identity Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ID North Identity Security is IAM consulting and identity security solutions provider for Nordic organizations developed by ID North. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Authentication, Authorization.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →