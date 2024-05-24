ID North Identity Security
IAM consulting and identity security solutions provider for Nordic organizations
ID North Identity Security
IAM consulting and identity security solutions provider for Nordic organizations
ID North Identity Security Description
ID North is a Nordic-based identity and access management (IAM) consulting firm that provides identity security solutions and services to organizations. The company specializes in helping organizations design, implement, and manage identity security infrastructure through a combination of consulting services and technology partnerships. The company offers four main service areas: implementation services for deploying identity security solutions, operational services where consultants manage the entire identity security function, product advisory for selecting and deploying IAM technologies, and strategic advisory for identity security decision-making. ID North employs a "Governance first" methodology that emphasizes structured approaches to identity projects. The company focuses on securing digital identities, managing user permissions and access controls, and providing protection against identity-based cyberattacks. The firm operates in the Nordic region with offices serving customers across multiple countries. ID North positions itself as part of Allurity, a group of four companies. The company works with organizations in banking, healthcare, insurance, and other regulated industries that require compliance with data protection and security regulations. Services include identity governance implementation, access management process design, regulatory compliance support, and ongoing management of IAM infrastructure. The company provides both project-based implementation work and managed services for continuous identity security operations.
ID North Identity Security FAQ
Common questions about ID North Identity Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ID North Identity Security is IAM consulting and identity security solutions provider for Nordic organizations developed by ID North. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Authentication, Authorization.
