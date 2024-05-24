Corsha Non-Human Identities (NHIs) Description

Corsha Non-Human Identities (NHIs) is a platform designed to address the security and management challenges associated with non-human identities. Non-human identities include machine identities, service accounts, API keys, and other automated credentials used by applications, services, and systems to authenticate and communicate with each other. The platform focuses on providing visibility and control over non-human identities across enterprise environments. It addresses the growing challenge of managing machine-to-machine authentication and authorization in modern distributed architectures. The product is positioned as part of Corsha's API security platform, indicating integration between non-human identity management and API security capabilities. The company provides educational resources including infographics that outline challenges and best practices related to non-human identity management. Non-human identities represent a significant attack surface in modern enterprises, as they often have elevated privileges and are used for automated processes. The platform aims to help organizations gain visibility into these identities, understand their usage patterns, and implement security controls to prevent unauthorized access or credential misuse.