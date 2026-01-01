Vanta Access Reviews
Automated access review platform for user access management and compliance
Vanta Access Reviews is an access management solution that automates the process of reviewing and managing user access to systems and applications. The platform consolidates account access data from multiple systems into a single interface, enabling administrators to conduct access reviews without requiring dedicated licenses for each monitored system. The solution includes pre-built content and workflows designed to guide organizations through the access review process. It provides system integrations, reviewer workflows, and remediation management capabilities to facilitate the review, adjustment, and reporting of user access permissions. The platform supports continuous access monitoring, which enables faster de-provisioning of users from systems when access is no longer required. This approach reduces the time and cost associated with traditional periodic access reviews by up to 90% according to the vendor. Access Reviews includes assignment capabilities that allow reviews to be delegated independently of system owners. The platform generates remediation steps and provides a user interface for managing the review process. It addresses compliance requirements for periodic user access reviews, helping organizations prevent unauthorized access to systems and data. The solution integrates with various systems to aggregate access data and supports quarterly and continuous access review processes as part of security risk management and compliance programs.
