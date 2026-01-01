ID North Identity Governance and Administration (IGA)
ID North Identity Governance and Administration (IGA)
ID North Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) Description
ID North Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) is a solution designed to manage digital identities and access permissions within organizations. The product implements a governance-first approach that emphasizes the establishment and enforcement of policies, procedures, and controls governing user access and identity management. The solution focuses on ensuring that individuals have access to appropriate resources based on defined rules and guidelines. It operates on the principle of least privilege to control access to sensitive information. The platform includes capabilities for automated compliance reporting and auditing to help organizations meet regulatory and industry standards. The product provides visibility into access permissions and implements continuous monitoring of identity-related activities. It includes automation features for identity management processes to reduce administrative overhead and minimize human error. The solution addresses risk mitigation through controlled access management and supports streamlined access provisioning to ensure users receive timely access to necessary resources. ID North IGA is designed to help organizations reduce unauthorized access risks, maintain compliance with regulations, and improve operational efficiency through automated identity management workflows.
ID North Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) is IGA solution for managing digital identities and access permissions developed by ID North. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Automation.
