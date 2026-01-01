Tuebora Reviews Agent Description

Tuebora Reviews Agent is an AI-powered access review solution that uses Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) to automate and optimize access review processes within Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) frameworks. The agent interprets user-defined review requirements and provides contextual recommendations based on application usage, asset sensitivity, and compliance requirements. The solution operates through an interactive process where users describe their review intent, and the agent confirms understanding before executing automated review cycles. It manages the complete review lifecycle including notifications, updates, and documentation to support compliance requirements. The Reviews Agent is part of Tuebora's broader IGA platform that includes multiple AI agents for different identity management functions. Organizations can customize out-of-the-box agents or develop new agents using the stimul8.ai Studio platform. The solution is designed to align access reviews with organizational policies, regulatory standards, and security goals while reducing manual effort in the review process. Tuebora is recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration.