Cymmetri CISO Dashboard Logo

Cymmetri CISO Dashboard

Converged IAM platform with CISO dashboard for identity lifecycle management

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cymmetri CISO Dashboard Description

Cymmetri CISO Dashboard is a converged Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform that manages identities across employees, partners, customers, privileged users, and offshore employees. The platform consolidates IAM functionalities into a unified interface. The product provides identity lifecycle management including automated onboarding and offboarding processes. It includes access control capabilities for managing resource access across the organization. The platform features a self-service portal where users can manage their identities, submit access requests, and handle password management independently. The solution incorporates adaptive access control that adjusts permissions based on user context, device, and behavior patterns. It includes real-time threat detection capabilities powered by AI analytics and threat intelligence. The platform supports compliance and governance requirements to help organizations adhere to industry regulations and internal policies. The CISO Dashboard component provides visibility and reporting capabilities for security leadership. The platform is designed to work with heterogeneous IT environments and supports various application types including mission-critical software, open-source applications, and native applications. It addresses challenges such as unified access management and password fatigue across diverse application landscapes.

Cymmetri CISO Dashboard FAQ

Common questions about Cymmetri CISO Dashboard including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cymmetri CISO Dashboard is Converged IAM platform with CISO dashboard for identity lifecycle management developed by Unotech Software. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Access Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →