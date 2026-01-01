Cymmetri CISO Dashboard Description

Cymmetri CISO Dashboard is a converged Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform that manages identities across employees, partners, customers, privileged users, and offshore employees. The platform consolidates IAM functionalities into a unified interface. The product provides identity lifecycle management including automated onboarding and offboarding processes. It includes access control capabilities for managing resource access across the organization. The platform features a self-service portal where users can manage their identities, submit access requests, and handle password management independently. The solution incorporates adaptive access control that adjusts permissions based on user context, device, and behavior patterns. It includes real-time threat detection capabilities powered by AI analytics and threat intelligence. The platform supports compliance and governance requirements to help organizations adhere to industry regulations and internal policies. The CISO Dashboard component provides visibility and reporting capabilities for security leadership. The platform is designed to work with heterogeneous IT environments and supports various application types including mission-critical software, open-source applications, and native applications. It addresses challenges such as unified access management and password fatigue across diverse application landscapes.