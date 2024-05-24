Gathid AI Description

Gathid AI is an identity and access governance platform that uses artificial intelligence and graph technology to manage digital identities and access controls. The platform constructs a daily digital twin of an organization's identity landscape through the Gathid Graph, which models identity data, user access, permissions, and roles every 24 hours. The platform transforms user access reviews from manual processes into automated, data-driven operations by providing real-time insights into identity relationships and access patterns. The Gathid Graph enables organizations to track role modifications and organizational changes while maintaining security and compliance requirements. Gathid AI incorporates machine learning capabilities for predictive identity analytics, which aims to forecast potential identity security vulnerabilities and compliance issues. The platform includes intelligent access insights that provide context-aware access search functionality based on dynamically updated identity and access data models. The system supports automated role optimization through AI-driven analysis of access patterns and organizational structures. The platform is designed to help organizations manage the complexities of digital identity governance by providing granular visibility into user permissions and access relationships across the enterprise.