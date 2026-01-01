Soffid ID Risk & Compliance (IRC)
Identity risk mgmt & compliance solution with automated audits & access controls
Soffid ID Risk & Compliance (IRC) Description
Soffid ID Risk & Compliance (IRC) is an identity governance and administration solution that manages identity risk and ensures regulatory compliance. The product monitors access to network resources, detects suspicious activity, and provides automated auditing capabilities. The solution implements segregation of duties (SoD) to prevent users from having incompatible permissions, enforces the principle of least privilege to limit access to only necessary resources, and supports a zero trust security model that does not trust any user or system by default. Soffid IRC manages multiple identity types including internal users (employees, administrators, collaborators), external users (suppliers, customers, contractors), and non-human entities (applications, APIs, services). The platform provides real-time monitoring, automatic alerts for potential breaches or unauthorized access, and detailed reporting capabilities. The solution supports compliance with multiple regulatory frameworks including ISO27001, PCI DSS, GDPR, NIS, DORA, HIPAA, SOX, and others. It conducts continuous identity re-certifications and periodic permission validation to maintain ongoing compliance. Soffid IRC offers deployment flexibility with both on-premise and cloud-based options. The platform provides forensic auditing capabilities and customizable reporting to deliver centralized visibility into access, permissions, and changes across the organization.
