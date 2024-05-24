ShareGate Protect Description

ShareGate Protect is a Microsoft 365 access control and data governance solution designed to help IT teams manage permissions, identify oversharing risks, and remediate access issues across Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Entra ID. The tool provides visibility into access permissions through a Governance risk assessment feature and a Permissions matrix report. It identifies expired sharing links, outdated permissions, inactive guest users, and broad group access configurations such as "Everyone" and "All Company" groups that may expose sensitive data. ShareGate Protect enables in-context remediation with bulk actions and smart recommendations to address identified issues. Users can review and modify permissions directly within the Microsoft 365 environment without requiring scripts or manual exports. The platform tracks permission trends and recurring oversharing patterns over time. It categorizes insights by risk areas including guest access and public links, and provides recommendations for refining sharing and access policies. ShareGate Protect generates reports that can be used to demonstrate governance progress and compliance. The tool is positioned to support organizations preparing for AI tools like Microsoft Copilot by helping prevent the indexing of overshared or sensitive data. The solution also addresses cost optimization by identifying inactive Teams, SharePoint sites, and storage waste.