ShareGate Protect Logo

ShareGate Protect

by ShareGate

M365 access control & data governance tool for managing permissions & oversharing

IAM Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Microsoft 365Permissions
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore IAM16 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

ShareGate Protect Description

ShareGate Protect is a Microsoft 365 access control and data governance solution designed to help IT teams manage permissions, identify oversharing risks, and remediate access issues across Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Entra ID. The tool provides visibility into access permissions through a Governance risk assessment feature and a Permissions matrix report. It identifies expired sharing links, outdated permissions, inactive guest users, and broad group access configurations such as "Everyone" and "All Company" groups that may expose sensitive data. ShareGate Protect enables in-context remediation with bulk actions and smart recommendations to address identified issues. Users can review and modify permissions directly within the Microsoft 365 environment without requiring scripts or manual exports. The platform tracks permission trends and recurring oversharing patterns over time. It categorizes insights by risk areas including guest access and public links, and provides recommendations for refining sharing and access policies. ShareGate Protect generates reports that can be used to demonstrate governance progress and compliance. The tool is positioned to support organizations preparing for AI tools like Microsoft Copilot by helping prevent the indexing of overshared or sensitive data. The solution also addresses cost optimization by identifying inactive Teams, SharePoint sites, and storage waste.

ShareGate Protect FAQ

Common questions about ShareGate Protect including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ShareGate Protect is M365 access control & data governance tool for managing permissions & oversharing developed by ShareGate. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Microsoft 365, Permissions.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

IDECSI Permission Explorer Logo
IDECSI Permission Explorer

Permission analysis and supervision tool for Microsoft 365 and file servers

0
ManageEngine ADManager Plus Logo
ManageEngine ADManager Plus

Unified AD and Microsoft 365 mgmt, reporting, and automation platform

0
Plerion Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management Logo
Plerion Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management

Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for managing cloud permissions

0
Cayosoft Administrator Logo
Cayosoft Administrator

Unified admin console for hybrid AD, Entra ID, Intune, Teams & M365 mgmt.

0
Bsure Logo
Bsure

Identity management solution for Microsoft Entra ID user visibility & control

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox