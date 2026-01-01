Soffid Identity Analytics
Soffid Identity Analytics
Soffid Identity Analytics Description
Soffid Identity Analytics is a business intelligence module that transforms operational data from IAM systems into visual dashboards and analytics. The solution provides pre-designed dashboards focused on KPIs, risks, audits, and access management to support compliance and security decision-making. The module processes identity data in real-time and can handle millions of records. It includes capabilities for classifying and visualizing access by different user types including employees, third parties, privileged accounts, bots, and automated systems. This classification supports anomaly detection and identification of unusual behavior patterns. Identity Analytics offers more than 30 types of graphs and visualization options, along with cross filters, smart filters, and conditional drill-down capabilities. The platform supports data replication and integration, with options to embed dashboards in other applications and share information with third parties. The solution is designed to help organizations maintain visibility into identity risks, comply with regulatory requirements, and control access in real-time. It can be deployed either on-premise or in cloud environments, and is applicable across multiple industries including government, banking, fintech, insurance, and healthcare.
