ManageEngine IAM Solutions Description
ManageEngine IAM Solutions is a suite of identity and access management products designed for enterprise environments. The platform includes multiple products addressing different IAM requirements across hybrid and cloud ecosystems. The suite provides identity governance and administration capabilities including automated user provisioning and deprovisioning, access rights management across platforms, workflow orchestration, analytics, and reporting. For privileged access management, the solutions offer discovery and onboarding of privileged accounts, centralized credential storage, remote session launching, session recording, and real-time monitoring and auditing of privileged access. The platform includes behavioral analytics features for detecting access certification and access request anomalies through risk assessment and user behavior analytics. It provides insider threat detection capabilities to protect against account takeover, data exfiltration, and advanced persistent threats. Additional capabilities include privilege elevation and delegation management with just-in-time controls for domain accounts, automatic permission revocation, and password resets. Enterprise authentication features include adaptive multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, password self-service, and remote work enablement. The solutions support Zero Trust access management through risk evaluation based on location, device status, and user behavior, with capabilities to shadow and terminate privileged sessions remotely when anomalies are detected. Role-based user management enables least privilege access implementation. The suite includes products for Active Directory management, hybrid AD auditing, privileged password management, SSH key and SSL/TLS certificate management, backup and recovery, Microsoft 365 management, and secure remote access.
