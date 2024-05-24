ConductorOne C1 Platform Logo

ConductorOne C1 Platform

AI-native identity governance platform for human, non-human, and AI identities

IAM Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ConductorOne C1 Platform Description

ConductorOne C1 Platform is an identity governance and administration solution that automates identity security across human, non-human, and AI identities. The platform centralizes identity data through a unified identity graph that serves as a centralized data lake for all identity information. The platform includes lifecycle management capabilities with optimized workflows for provisioning and deprovisioning. It provides dynamic access controls that adapt in real-time based on context and granular permissions. Just-in-time access functionality eliminates standing privileges by providing temporary access when needed. The solution features intelligent access reviews that automate user access review processes. Identity Security Posture Management capabilities identify and remediate risks such as orphaned accounts, unrotated credentials, and access anomalies. The platform enforces least privilege access principles and tracks separation of duties for compliance requirements. An Autonomous Identity Security Engine powers policy-driven workflows and automations through C1 Agents. The platform supports multiple directories and user types with automatic synchronization to downstream systems. It offers 300+ out-of-the-box connectors for cloud, on-premises, and custom applications, with no-code custom connector options available. The platform provides API access and supports Terraform, webhooks, and other integration methods for extensibility. Implementation typically completes within four weeks according to the vendor.

ConductorOne C1 Platform FAQ

Common questions about ConductorOne C1 Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ConductorOne C1 Platform is AI-native identity governance platform for human, non-human, and AI identities developed by ConductorOne. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Access Control, Least Privilege.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox