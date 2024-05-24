ConductorOne C1 Platform
AI-native identity governance platform for human, non-human, and AI identities
ConductorOne C1 Platform
AI-native identity governance platform for human, non-human, and AI identities
ConductorOne C1 Platform Description
ConductorOne C1 Platform is an identity governance and administration solution that automates identity security across human, non-human, and AI identities. The platform centralizes identity data through a unified identity graph that serves as a centralized data lake for all identity information. The platform includes lifecycle management capabilities with optimized workflows for provisioning and deprovisioning. It provides dynamic access controls that adapt in real-time based on context and granular permissions. Just-in-time access functionality eliminates standing privileges by providing temporary access when needed. The solution features intelligent access reviews that automate user access review processes. Identity Security Posture Management capabilities identify and remediate risks such as orphaned accounts, unrotated credentials, and access anomalies. The platform enforces least privilege access principles and tracks separation of duties for compliance requirements. An Autonomous Identity Security Engine powers policy-driven workflows and automations through C1 Agents. The platform supports multiple directories and user types with automatic synchronization to downstream systems. It offers 300+ out-of-the-box connectors for cloud, on-premises, and custom applications, with no-code custom connector options available. The platform provides API access and supports Terraform, webhooks, and other integration methods for extensibility. Implementation typically completes within four weeks according to the vendor.
