Radiant Logic RadiantOne Description

Radiant Logic RadiantOne is an identity data platform designed to unify identity data across all sources including legacy systems, cloud platforms, and non-human identities. The platform provides a single source of truth for identity information, enabling organizations to observe changes and risks in real-time and take action to reduce their attack surface. RadiantOne addresses identity sprawl by centralizing identity functions and providing 360-degree visibility and contextual views of identity data for more informed risk decisions. The platform supports identity modernization initiatives by seamlessly managing the exponential growth of both human and non-human identities through a scalable, cloud-native architecture. It enables role-based access provisioning, helps reduce security risks, and improves regulatory compliance capabilities. The solution proactively uncovers and remediates identity risks in real-time to minimize the attack surface. RadiantOne automates governance processes with data-driven insights to ensure more accurate access reviews, identify non-compliant and risky activity, and enforce the principle of least privilege. The platform serves as a core component in identity governance and administration architectures, providing real-time data visibility for monitoring identity vulnerabilities and understanding access management health across the organization.