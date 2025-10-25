Radiant Logic RadiantOne Logo

Radiant Logic RadiantOne

Identity data platform that unifies, observes, and acts on identity data

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
0

Radiant Logic RadiantOne Description

Radiant Logic RadiantOne is an identity data platform designed to unify identity data across all sources including legacy systems, cloud platforms, and non-human identities. The platform provides a single source of truth for identity information, enabling organizations to observe changes and risks in real-time and take action to reduce their attack surface. RadiantOne addresses identity sprawl by centralizing identity functions and providing 360-degree visibility and contextual views of identity data for more informed risk decisions. The platform supports identity modernization initiatives by seamlessly managing the exponential growth of both human and non-human identities through a scalable, cloud-native architecture. It enables role-based access provisioning, helps reduce security risks, and improves regulatory compliance capabilities. The solution proactively uncovers and remediates identity risks in real-time to minimize the attack surface. RadiantOne automates governance processes with data-driven insights to ensure more accurate access reviews, identify non-compliant and risky activity, and enforce the principle of least privilege. The platform serves as a core component in identity governance and administration architectures, providing real-time data visibility for monitoring identity vulnerabilities and understanding access management health across the organization.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
454
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
161
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

10
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

5
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →