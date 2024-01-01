Gatekeeper Library by Psecio 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Gatekeeper library is a simple drop-in library that can be used to manage users, permissions and groups for your application. It is a Role-Base Access Control (RBAC) system with users, groups and permissions. It is framework-agnostic and is set up to use its own database for the user handling. For more information on the library, please see the official project documentation.