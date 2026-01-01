Veza Access Reviews Description

Veza Access Reviews is an identity governance solution that automates user access certification campaigns across enterprise systems. The platform provides agentless integrations to compile access review campaigns and translate system permissions into effective permissions using Create, Read, Update, Delete terminology. The solution enables access reviews for human users, machine users, and specific resources such as S3 buckets or Snowflake tables. It automatically assigns reviewers to user managers or resource owners through review delegation capabilities. The platform reveals all accounts with access including local, machine, and service accounts that may exist outside identity platforms. Access Reviews includes smart actions for bulk certification based on conditions like last-modified dates, time limits, recent usage, and separation-of-duties violations. Review intelligence automates suggestions based on historical decisions. The platform supports enterprise-scale deployments conducting hundreds of simultaneous access reviews across multiple systems. Advanced features include automated reviewer actions based on pre-defined and custom policies, integration with access intelligence for risk scoring, and role analytics showing resource counts and access levels per role. Activity insight identifies whether entitlements are actively used beyond simple login tracking. The solution supports event-driven microcertifications triggered by security events, user mobility, or privilege escalation, along with multi-level sign-off requiring multiple reviewer approvals. API access enables programmatic creation of access reviews, viewing or updating certifications, and integration with existing review tools.