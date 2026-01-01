ILANTUS IAM Maturity and Gap Assessment Description

ILANTUS IAM Maturity and Gap Assessment is a consulting service that evaluates an organization's Identity and Access Management capabilities. The service provides IAM maturity assessments, gap analysis, and vendor evaluation to help organizations understand their current state and develop roadmaps for improvement. The service includes IAM assessment and gap analysis to identify weaknesses in existing identity management frameworks. It offers technology-agnostic vendor assessment and evaluation to help organizations select appropriate IAM solutions. The consulting team develops IAM transformation roadmaps focused on modernization, risk reduction, and automation. Additional services include business case development that aligns IAM initiatives with business objectives, role engineering to establish precise access controls, and IAM program governance with defined KPIs and KRIs. The service provides integrated dashboard and reporting capabilities that incorporate data from audit, IT risk, third-party risk management, compliance, and governance domains. The offering includes Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery strategy development for IAM systems. It also covers IAM compliance and audit management, including compliance assessment programs and certification readiness audits. The service uses proprietary solution accelerators that leverage AI and machine learning to reduce implementation time.