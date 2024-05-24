Strata Maverics Identity Orchestration Logo

Strata Maverics Identity Orchestration

by Strata Identity

Identity orchestration platform for managing distributed IAM across hybrid envs

IAM Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
AuthenticationAuthorization
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Strata Maverics Identity Orchestration Description

Strata Maverics Identity Orchestration is an identity fabric platform that enables organizations to manage distributed identity and access management projects across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform allows integration of multiple identity providers and services without requiring application code changes. The solution provides centralized policy management for authentication, authorization, and access controls through a single control plane. It supports deployment on-premises or in cloud environments including Linux, Windows, Mac, AWS, Azure, and Docker containers. Key capabilities include application onboarding for SAML and OIDC applications, batch loading and updates for multiple applications, and the ability to add modern authentication methods like multi-factor authentication and passwordless authentication to legacy applications. The platform includes identity continuity features for application failover and failback during identity provider downtimes. The architecture is designed with air gap capabilities, maintaining no runtime dependency on the Maverics cloud for sensitive environments. It supports regional data residency requirements for global deployments and compliance with geographic data regulations. The platform enables organizations to migrate applications between cloud and on-premises environments, retire legacy identity providers, and unify login experiences across different user types including customer identity, workforce, and partner identities. Administrative changes can be tracked for auditing and security purposes.

Strata Maverics Identity Orchestration FAQ

Common questions about Strata Maverics Identity Orchestration including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Strata Maverics Identity Orchestration is Identity orchestration platform for managing distributed IAM across hybrid envs developed by Strata Identity. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication, Authorization.

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