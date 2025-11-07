ManageEngine Identity360 Logo

ManageEngine Identity360 is a cloud-based identity and access management (IAM) platform designed for enterprise environments. The solution provides a Universal Directory that serves as a centralized repository for managing user identities across hybrid environments. The platform includes lifecycle management capabilities for user onboarding and offboarding processes, helping organizations maintain proper access controls throughout employee tenure. It offers single sign-on (SSO) functionality that allows users to access multiple applications with a single set of credentials. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is integrated to provide additional security layers for user authentication. The system includes access management features that enable administrators to assign user roles and permissions for enterprise applications. Identity360 provides help desk delegation capabilities, allowing non-administrative users to perform routine identity management tasks through custom role assignments. The platform generates comprehensive reports that provide insights into user access patterns and security anomalies. The solution integrates with various third-party applications and directories through its Integration Hub. It operates entirely in the cloud, eliminating the need for on-premises infrastructure management. The platform offers modular pricing options, allowing organizations to select specific components based on their requirements.

