ManageEngine Identity360
Cloud-based IAM platform that provides centralized identity management
ManageEngine Identity360
Cloud-based IAM platform that provides centralized identity management
ManageEngine Identity360 Description
ManageEngine Identity360 is a cloud-based identity and access management (IAM) platform designed for enterprise environments. The solution provides a Universal Directory that serves as a centralized repository for managing user identities across hybrid environments. The platform includes lifecycle management capabilities for user onboarding and offboarding processes, helping organizations maintain proper access controls throughout employee tenure. It offers single sign-on (SSO) functionality that allows users to access multiple applications with a single set of credentials. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is integrated to provide additional security layers for user authentication. The system includes access management features that enable administrators to assign user roles and permissions for enterprise applications. Identity360 provides help desk delegation capabilities, allowing non-administrative users to perform routine identity management tasks through custom role assignments. The platform generates comprehensive reports that provide insights into user access patterns and security anomalies. The solution integrates with various third-party applications and directories through its Integration Hub. It operates entirely in the cloud, eliminating the need for on-premises infrastructure management. The platform offers modular pricing options, allowing organizations to select specific components based on their requirements.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.