cyberelements Identity Governance & Administration (IGA) Description

cyberelements IGA is an Identity Governance and Administration solution that provides centralized management of digital identities and their access to applications within organizations. The platform manages the complete user lifecycle including arrivals, departures, and mobility, while automating provisioning and deprovisioning of accounts and access rights. The solution supports multiple identity types including employees, customers, and third-party service providers. It includes a meta-directory for identity management and an identity reconciliation module that identifies identities related to the same person while maintaining distinctions between each. The platform implements an entitlement management system based on a combined ABAC/RBAC/ORBAC model with context-aware rules that dynamically adapt user entitlements. It includes a provisioning engine that integrates with legacy and SaaS applications to automate account and access provisioning based on roles and organizational changes. Compliance features include a rights re-certification module for reviewing and validating access rights, and a Segregation of Duties (SoD) module for defining incompatible role combinations. The solution provides auditing and reporting capabilities for access tracking and regulatory compliance with standards such as GDPR, ISO27001, and HIPAA. Additional capabilities include management of multiple authoritative sources, orphan account management, user self-service access requests with multi-level validation, and entitlement retention periods for employee movement scenarios.