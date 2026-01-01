EmpowerID Identity Management
Identity management platform for access governance and Zero Trust security
EmpowerID Identity Management
Identity management platform for access governance and Zero Trust security
EmpowerID Identity Management Description
EmpowerID is an identity management and cloud security platform that provides identity governance and administration capabilities for cloud and on-premise applications. The platform implements Zero Trust security principles and supports role-based access control (RBAC), attribute-based access control (ABAC), and policy-based access control (PBAC) methodologies. The platform includes identity provisioning, access governance, and account management capabilities. It provides privileged session management with support for zero standing privileges models. The system includes multi-factor authentication through a mobile application that also offers chatbot help functionality. EmpowerID offers Azure-specific management capabilities including Azure RBAC management for maintaining security landscape visibility and Azure license management for Office 365 license optimization. The platform supports user-managed access and integrates with Open Policy Agent for authorization decisions. The solution provides compliance-focused access delivery combining least privilege principles with Zero Trust architecture. It includes audit capabilities and policy enforcement features for enterprise environments. The platform is designed to scale for large organizations and offers customization options for enterprise IAM infrastructure requirements.
EmpowerID Identity Management FAQ
Common questions about EmpowerID Identity Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
EmpowerID Identity Management is Identity management platform for access governance and Zero Trust security developed by EmpowerID. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Azure, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership