EmpowerID Identity Management Description

EmpowerID is an identity management and cloud security platform that provides identity governance and administration capabilities for cloud and on-premise applications. The platform implements Zero Trust security principles and supports role-based access control (RBAC), attribute-based access control (ABAC), and policy-based access control (PBAC) methodologies. The platform includes identity provisioning, access governance, and account management capabilities. It provides privileged session management with support for zero standing privileges models. The system includes multi-factor authentication through a mobile application that also offers chatbot help functionality. EmpowerID offers Azure-specific management capabilities including Azure RBAC management for maintaining security landscape visibility and Azure license management for Office 365 license optimization. The platform supports user-managed access and integrates with Open Policy Agent for authorization decisions. The solution provides compliance-focused access delivery combining least privilege principles with Zero Trust architecture. It includes audit capabilities and policy enforcement features for enterprise environments. The platform is designed to scale for large organizations and offers customization options for enterprise IAM infrastructure requirements.