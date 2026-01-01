Unotech Cymmetri Logo

Unotech Cymmetri

Enterprise IAM platform for identity management and access control

Unotech Cymmetri Description

Unotech Cymmetri is an Identity and Access Management (IAM) software designed for enterprise environments. The platform provides identity management capabilities to control and monitor user access to organizational resources and applications. The product addresses identity lifecycle management challenges in organizations with heterogeneous IT environments, including mission-critical software, open-source applications, and native applications. It aims to provide unified access management across diverse application landscapes. Cymmetri is positioned as a solution for organizations dealing with password fatigue and the need for centralized access control. The platform is designed to work with large-scale IT-enabled organizations and supports deployment across various application types. Unotech Software, the company behind Cymmetri, has over 10 years of experience providing IAM solutions and services. The company offers IAM advisory, implementation, managed services, and support services alongside the Cymmetri product. Their service offerings include IAM architecture design, day-to-day IAM operations management, and access to subject matter experts for IAM deployments. The product is developed and supported by a team with experience in complex IAM deployments across different industries, including financial services and stock exchanges.

Unotech Cymmetri is Enterprise IAM platform for identity management and access control developed by Unotech Software. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Authentication.

