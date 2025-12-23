Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software Logo

Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software

Automates user/group lifecycle mgmt across directories with delegation & self-service

IAM
Commercial
Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software Description

Netwrix Directory Manager is an identity governance and administration solution designed to manage user and group lifecycles across multiple directory services including Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) and Active Directory. The software provides automation capabilities for directory management tasks to reduce manual administrative overhead. The product enables organizations to delegate directory management responsibilities securely to appropriate personnel while maintaining control and oversight. It includes self-service capabilities that allow end users to perform certain directory-related tasks without IT intervention, reducing the workload on IT teams. The solution addresses the operational challenges of managing identities across hybrid and multi-directory environments. It provides centralized management capabilities for user provisioning, group management, and directory object lifecycle operations. The software is designed to help organizations maintain consistent identity management practices across their directory infrastructure while improving operational efficiency. Netwrix Directory Manager targets organizations that need to streamline directory administration, reduce IT support tickets related to identity management, and implement delegated administration models. The product supports both cloud-based and on-premises directory services, making it suitable for hybrid IT environments.

Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software FAQ

Common questions about Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software is Automates user/group lifecycle mgmt across directories with delegation & self-service developed by Netwrix. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Active Directory, Automation.

